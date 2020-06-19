2543 S Lincoln St

Amenities

Awesome one bedroom duplex for rent in the popular Rosedale area. This lower level duplex is in a recently updated painted brick bungalow with new hardwood flooring, landscaping, exterior paint, LG appliances, gas range, and lots of storage space behind built-in cabinets in the large family room. Off-street parking and shared laundry with washer/dryer. Located in close proximity to Harvard Gulch Park, Washington Park, Downtown, the Platte River Trail and the Evans Light Rail Station, as well as many boutique retail shops, coffee shops and restaurants along the bustling Broadway, and S Pearl areas. Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water, electric, and gas.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828650)