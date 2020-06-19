All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2543 S Lincoln St

2543 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

2543 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Awesome one bedroom duplex for rent in the popular Rosedale area. This lower level duplex is in a recently updated painted brick bungalow with new hardwood flooring, landscaping, exterior paint, LG appliances, gas range, and lots of storage space behind built-in cabinets in the large family room. Off-street parking and shared laundry with washer/dryer. Located in close proximity to Harvard Gulch Park, Washington Park, Downtown, the Platte River Trail and the Evans Light Rail Station, as well as many boutique retail shops, coffee shops and restaurants along the bustling Broadway, and S Pearl areas. Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water, electric, and gas.
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 S Lincoln St have any available units?
2543 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2543 S Lincoln St have?
Some of 2543 S Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
2543 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 2543 S Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2543 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 2543 S Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 2543 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2543 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 2543 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 2543 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 2543 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2543 S Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.

