Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

2541 Oneida St

2541 Oneida Street · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5314872027 ----
Situated in North Park Hill, this home is sure to provide comfortability to its tenants. Major local grocery stores and restaurants are just minutes away, and easy access within 5 minutes to I-70. Act quickly! This home will not be on the market for long!

- Expansive backyard
- Hardwood cabinets
- Washer & dryer connections
- Pet friendly

One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with $250 one-time pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Oneida St have any available units?
2541 Oneida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Oneida St have?
Some of 2541 Oneida St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Oneida St currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Oneida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Oneida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Oneida St is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Oneida St offer parking?
No, 2541 Oneida St does not offer parking.
Does 2541 Oneida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Oneida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Oneida St have a pool?
No, 2541 Oneida St does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Oneida St have accessible units?
No, 2541 Oneida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Oneida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Oneida St does not have units with dishwashers.

