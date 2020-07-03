2541 Oneida St

Amenities
Situated in North Park Hill, this home is sure to provide comfortability to its tenants. Major local grocery stores and restaurants are just minutes away, and easy access within 5 minutes to I-70. Act quickly! This home will not be on the market for long!
- Expansive backyard
- Hardwood cabinets
- Washer & dryer connections
- Pet friendly
One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with $250 one-time pet fee and $25/mo pet rent
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
