Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2540 Stout St.
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

2540 Stout St.

2540 Stout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2540 Stout St. Available 10/01/19 Great Home in Curtis Park, Just blocks to Downtown! Contemporary design with an open and bright floor plan, great for entertaining. - Open house~September 5th from 1 to 1:30. Call or text 303-214-5084 for questions...

~Built in 2013~
Great Home in Curtis Park, Downtown Denver. Contemporary, open and bright floor plan with 10 foot ceilings, hard wood floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs, the master has a 5 piece bath. There is a high efficiency furnace, a 2 car garage and nice fenced in back yard. Rental amount includes lawn service.

(RLNE5076201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Stout St. have any available units?
2540 Stout St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Stout St. have?
Some of 2540 Stout St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Stout St. currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Stout St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Stout St. pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Stout St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2540 Stout St. offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Stout St. offers parking.
Does 2540 Stout St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Stout St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Stout St. have a pool?
No, 2540 Stout St. does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Stout St. have accessible units?
No, 2540 Stout St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Stout St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Stout St. does not have units with dishwashers.
