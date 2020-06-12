All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 254 S Monroe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
254 S Monroe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

254 S Monroe

254 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

254 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big, Beautiful, Light, Bright Townhome in Cherry Creek - This Home Boasts Two Master Suites, Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Chef's Kitchen with cooking island, Stainless Steel Appliances, large walk in pantry and Granite, Fully Finished Basement with High Ceilings, All New Carpeting, New Paint - This Place Shows Beautifully - You Will Not Be Disappointed - Ideally Located in One of Denver's Best Neighborhoods Walking Distance to Everything You Need in Cherry Creek - Shopping, Grocery, Restaurants, Parks - You Name It - It's a 5 Minute Walk, including the Cherry Creek Trail.

Master bedrooms have walk out balconies, high ceilings. There is an excellent private back patio with a small yard. A/C and gas fireplace with formal dining area. Large 2 car garage with secure parking. There is a washer dryer in the unit.
Big, Beautiful, Light, Bright Townhome in Cherry Creek - This Home Boasts Two Master Suites, Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Chef's Kitchen with cooking island, Stainless Steel Appliances, large walk in pantry and Granite, Fully Finished Basement with High Ceilings, All New Carpeting, New Paint - This Place Shows Beautifully - You Will Not Be Disappointed - Ideally Located in One of Denver's Best Neighborhoods Walking Distance to Everything You Need in Cherry Creek - Shopping, Grocery, Restaurants, Parks - You Name It - It's a 5 Minute Walk.

Master bedrooms have walk out balconies, high ceilings. There is an excellent private back patio with a small yard. A/C and gas fireplace with formal dining area. Large 2 car garage with secure parking. There is a washer dryer in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 S Monroe have any available units?
254 S Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 S Monroe have?
Some of 254 S Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 S Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
254 S Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 S Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 254 S Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 254 S Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 254 S Monroe does offer parking.
Does 254 S Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 S Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 S Monroe have a pool?
No, 254 S Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 254 S Monroe have accessible units?
No, 254 S Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 254 S Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 S Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University