Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2539 W 44th Ave Available 01/15/20 ~2 Bedroom Plus Office in Sunnyside~ - ACCEPTING PETS!



Two bedrooms and a comfy, carpeted 3rd room for an office or storage. French doors open to a private patio and a large FENCED YARD. Large windows throughout make for a warm and bright environment.



This is a comfortable and convenient home, with a STAINLESS KITCHEN, lot's of CLOSET SPACE, and your own WASHER/DRYER. Nice vinyl hardwood floors and OFF STREET PARKING too!



Walk to coffee shops and restaurants, including Common Grounds coffee house, Buchi Cafe Cubano, and some of Denvers best breakfasts at Sunnys and The Universal.



Rental Terms:

Accepting Dogs & Cats with additional deposit/pet rent

Application fee: $40 (must pass criminal and credit background check)

Resident pays Gas and Electric

12 month lease term

Renters must maintain renters insurance



(RLNE4011273)