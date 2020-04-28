Amenities
2539 W 44th Ave Available 01/15/20 ~2 Bedroom Plus Office in Sunnyside~ - ACCEPTING PETS!
Two bedrooms and a comfy, carpeted 3rd room for an office or storage. French doors open to a private patio and a large FENCED YARD. Large windows throughout make for a warm and bright environment.
This is a comfortable and convenient home, with a STAINLESS KITCHEN, lot's of CLOSET SPACE, and your own WASHER/DRYER. Nice vinyl hardwood floors and OFF STREET PARKING too!
Walk to coffee shops and restaurants, including Common Grounds coffee house, Buchi Cafe Cubano, and some of Denvers best breakfasts at Sunnys and The Universal.
Rental Terms:
Accepting Dogs & Cats with additional deposit/pet rent
Application fee: $40 (must pass criminal and credit background check)
Resident pays Gas and Electric
12 month lease term
Renters must maintain renters insurance
(RLNE4011273)