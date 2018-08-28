All apartments in Denver
2517 E 26th Ave

2517 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2517 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Fully furnished end unit in secured building in the heart of Central Denver*Light & bright with double pane windows & window coverings*Newly remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinets, large amount of granite counter top, all new stainless steel appliances*Dining Nook with seating for 4*Large, open living room with plenty of seating & natural light*Large bedroom with queen sized bed, two nightstands, dresser and large closet*Newly remodeled full bath with Jacuzzi tub*New hardwoods*Extra storage closets*Unit comes with exclusive ski locker, basement storage unit, reserved off street parking space*Laundry on each floor*Secured building*Building amenities include fitness room, outdoor pool, bike rack, BBQ area with patio furniture, grills*All utilities are included, including heat, cooling, electric, water, sewer, high speed internet, cable, trash*Great location...walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, Tattered Cover bookstore, Central Denver Rec Center*Close to public transportation*Near Congress Park and City Park*Close to Cherry Creek & Downtown. Available mid April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 E 26th Ave have any available units?
2517 E 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 E 26th Ave have?
Some of 2517 E 26th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 E 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2517 E 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 E 26th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2517 E 26th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2517 E 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2517 E 26th Ave offers parking.
Does 2517 E 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 E 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 E 26th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2517 E 26th Ave has a pool.
Does 2517 E 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2517 E 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 E 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 E 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

