2517 E 26th Ave

Fully furnished end unit in secured building in the heart of Central Denver*Light & bright with double pane windows & window coverings*Newly remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinets, large amount of granite counter top, all new stainless steel appliances*Dining Nook with seating for 4*Large, open living room with plenty of seating & natural light*Large bedroom with queen sized bed, two nightstands, dresser and large closet*Newly remodeled full bath with Jacuzzi tub*New hardwoods*Extra storage closets*Unit comes with exclusive ski locker, basement storage unit, reserved off street parking space*Laundry on each floor*Secured building*Building amenities include fitness room, outdoor pool, bike rack, BBQ area with patio furniture, grills*All utilities are included, including heat, cooling, electric, water, sewer, high speed internet, cable, trash*Great location...walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, Tattered Cover bookstore, Central Denver Rec Center*Close to public transportation*Near Congress Park and City Park*Close to Cherry Creek & Downtown. Available mid April.