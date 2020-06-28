All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2515 Tremont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2515 Tremont Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2515 Tremont Place

2515 Tremont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2515 Tremont Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Modern Row House: 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Super Walkable! - Property Id: 56732

Lovely, modern remodeled row house in Five Points! Only two blocks to light rail and walking distance to all the happenings of downtown, RINO and uptown! New kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and white cabinetry. Solid oak flooring on the main level and new, beautiful silver oak floors upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Built in 1913, this row house has a lovely mix of old character and modern finishes. Small fenced backyard is low maintenance and perfect for casual outdoor relaxing. Small basement provides additional storage space. One reserved parking space comes with the home and street parking is permitted (free for residents!) so there are plenty of spaces available. Air conditioning included (unfortunately not common in this historic neighborhood). Pets may be approved and welcomed on a case by case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/56732p
Property Id 56732

(RLNE5103942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Tremont Place have any available units?
2515 Tremont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Tremont Place have?
Some of 2515 Tremont Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Tremont Place currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Tremont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Tremont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Tremont Place is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Tremont Place offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Tremont Place offers parking.
Does 2515 Tremont Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 Tremont Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Tremont Place have a pool?
No, 2515 Tremont Place does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Tremont Place have accessible units?
No, 2515 Tremont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Tremont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Tremont Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University