2515 Tremont Place

Available 09/01/19 Modern Row House: 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Super Walkable! - Property Id: 56732
Lovely, modern remodeled row house in Five Points! Only two blocks to light rail and walking distance to all the happenings of downtown, RINO and uptown! New kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and white cabinetry. Solid oak flooring on the main level and new, beautiful silver oak floors upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Built in 1913, this row house has a lovely mix of old character and modern finishes. Small fenced backyard is low maintenance and perfect for casual outdoor relaxing. Small basement provides additional storage space. One reserved parking space comes with the home and street parking is permitted (free for residents!) so there are plenty of spaces available. Air conditioning included (unfortunately not common in this historic neighborhood). Pets may be approved and welcomed on a case by case basis.
