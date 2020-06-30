All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

2505 E 29th Ave

2505 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2505 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
Large 5BD, 4BA Home in City Park with Fenced Backyard and Covered Parking - This spacious, newly remodeled home is located on a large corner lot just a few blocks from beautiful City Park in Downtown Denver. Tons of parking, fruit trees and rose bushes out front, with a big fenced-in yard, perfect for pets, grilling, or lounging in the Colorado sun. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com today.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Downstairs bedroom windows are non-conforming
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly fee covering water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5471090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

