2505 E 29th Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill guest parking online portal

Large 5BD, 4BA Home in City Park with Fenced Backyard and Covered Parking - This spacious, newly remodeled home is located on a large corner lot just a few blocks from beautiful City Park in Downtown Denver. Tons of parking, fruit trees and rose bushes out front, with a big fenced-in yard, perfect for pets, grilling, or lounging in the Colorado sun. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com today.



*No smoking.

*Downstairs bedroom windows are non-conforming

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $100 monthly fee covering water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



