Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2503 S University Blvd

2503 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2503 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 Bath DU Apartment! - Property Id: 284789

This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors throughout with tiled kitchen and bathroom. Updated cabinets and counters. Refrigerator and stove in unit. Recently remodeled shared laundry center includes new Washer and Dryer. Utilities are a flat rate of $125/m including Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Recycling and Sewer. Two reserved spots available for $25 per spot per month. Pet friendly: $250 Pet Deposit (refundable) and pet rent of $25/m per pet. Weight Restriction no larger than 35lbs. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Dobermann, German Shepard, etc). One block south of Denver University. All applicants subject to criminal background and credit check. Proof of income requirement of 3x base rent. History of violent crime, felony, bankruptcy, and evictions will not be considered. Contact Stephen Mercer to set up a showing at 720-537-2769 or stephen@mercerhomegroup.com (24hr advance notice is required)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 S University Blvd have any available units?
2503 S University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 S University Blvd have?
Some of 2503 S University Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 S University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2503 S University Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 S University Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 S University Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2503 S University Blvd offer parking?
No, 2503 S University Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2503 S University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 S University Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 S University Blvd have a pool?
No, 2503 S University Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2503 S University Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2503 S University Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 S University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 S University Blvd has units with dishwashers.

