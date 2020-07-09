2503 S University Blvd

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors throughout with tiled kitchen and bathroom. Updated cabinets and counters. Refrigerator and stove in unit. Recently remodeled shared laundry center includes new Washer and Dryer. Utilities are a flat rate of $125/m including Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Recycling and Sewer. Two reserved spots available for $25 per spot per month. Pet friendly: $250 Pet Deposit (refundable) and pet rent of $25/m per pet. Weight Restriction no larger than 35lbs. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Dobermann, German Shepard, etc). One block south of Denver University. All applicants subject to criminal background and credit check. Proof of income requirement of 3x base rent. History of violent crime, felony, bankruptcy, and evictions will not be considered. Contact Stephen Mercer to set up a showing at 720-537-2769 or stephen@mercerhomegroup.com (24hr advance notice is required)

