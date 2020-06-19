2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub pet friendly sauna

Unit 125 Available 10/01/19 Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 150833



Lovely two bed, two bath condo in Portico with hardwood floors and tile in the bathrooms, rare end unit with lots of light. The kitchen features slab granite counters, a breakfast bar, and a gas cook top. French doors that open up to the patio with a lot of trees and shrubs to provide privacy. There is one parking space located in the underground parking garage. Building amenities include a pool, hot tub/spa, steam room, guest suite, fitness facilities, and more. Amazing location, less than a mile from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Whole Foods, and the Cherry Creek bike path.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150833p

Property Id 150833



