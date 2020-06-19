All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125

2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Unit 125 Available 10/01/19 Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 150833

Lovely two bed, two bath condo in Portico with hardwood floors and tile in the bathrooms, rare end unit with lots of light. The kitchen features slab granite counters, a breakfast bar, and a gas cook top. French doors that open up to the patio with a lot of trees and shrubs to provide privacy. There is one parking space located in the underground parking garage. Building amenities include a pool, hot tub/spa, steam room, guest suite, fitness facilities, and more. Amazing location, less than a mile from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Whole Foods, and the Cherry Creek bike path.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150833p
Property Id 150833

(RLNE5116379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 have any available units?
2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 have?
Some of 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 offers parking.
Does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 have a pool?
Yes, 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 has a pool.
Does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 have accessible units?
No, 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 E Cherry Creek South Dr 125 has units with dishwashers.
