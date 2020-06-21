Amenities

2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 Available 07/23/20 Luxury condo with 1 garage parking space and lots of building amenities! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



Modern Condo located in the heart of Denver's Premier neighborhood, Cherry Creek North. This unit features an open layout with a marvelous kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Features a spacious bedroom space with a walk-in closet.

Rent includes one underground assigned parking space with option for 2nd space with an additional fee (pending availability).

This luxury condo features amenities such as: Outdoor Pool, Sauna, 24 hour Fitness room, and Spa, all included with Rent!

Within walking distance to Cherry Creek Shopping District, and a short bike or drive to Downtown Denver.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No cats will be considered at this time. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Cats Allowed



