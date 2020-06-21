All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407

2500 Cherry Creek South Drive · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Belcaro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2500 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
online portal
sauna
2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 Available 07/23/20 Luxury condo with 1 garage parking space and lots of building amenities! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Modern Condo located in the heart of Denver's Premier neighborhood, Cherry Creek North. This unit features an open layout with a marvelous kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Features a spacious bedroom space with a walk-in closet.
Rent includes one underground assigned parking space with option for 2nd space with an additional fee (pending availability).
This luxury condo features amenities such as: Outdoor Pool, Sauna, 24 hour Fitness room, and Spa, all included with Rent!
Within walking distance to Cherry Creek Shopping District, and a short bike or drive to Downtown Denver.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No cats will be considered at this time. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 have any available units?
2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 have?
Some of 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 does offer parking.
Does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 has a pool.
Does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2500 Cherry Creek S Dr #407?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity