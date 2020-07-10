All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 250 Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
250 Pearl Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

250 Pearl Street

250 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
internet access
Available 06/22/20 clean 1bed/1bath condo in wash park area - Property Id: 301784

clean 1bed/1bath in wash park area. close to cherry creek, downtown and wash park
awesome swimming pool in secured and gated building
reserved parking space in back
hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and A LOT of closet space
quiet building and pet friendly
walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shop
tenant pays for xcel and wifi, all other utilities are included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301784
Property Id 301784

(RLNE5860867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Pearl Street have any available units?
250 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Pearl Street have?
Some of 250 Pearl Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 250 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Pearl Street have a pool?
Yes, 250 Pearl Street has a pool.
Does 250 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 250 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University