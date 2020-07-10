250 Pearl Street

Amenities
Available 06/22/20 clean 1bed/1bath condo in wash park area - Property Id: 301784
clean 1bed/1bath in wash park area. close to cherry creek, downtown and wash park
awesome swimming pool in secured and gated building
reserved parking space in back
hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and A LOT of closet space
quiet building and pet friendly
walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shop
tenant pays for xcel and wifi, all other utilities are included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301784
Property Id 301784
(RLNE5860867)