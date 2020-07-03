250 Pearl St

Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry dogs allowed internet access pet friendly cats allowed

Available December 7, 2019

Moving to a bustling city like Denver can have its challenges like maybe you're house hunting, your new build isn't ready yet, or the corportate housing that has an awful location & stuffy furniture just isn't for you. Well this is your solution! Offering a fully furnished rental with lease terms over two months. Lease terms are flexible to what works best for you. Utilities and Furnishings included in rent. Preferred to be 2+ Months.



Live just steps from Wash Park, Cherry Creek Path, S Broadway, and easy access to Downtown Denver! This second floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is designed for you to show up with a suit case and have everything else already taken care of. It has quality finishes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, slab granite, new carpet, air conditioning, and much more! The furnishings were picked for function and comfort like 800 thread count sheets, bamboo comforter, 4K 49 inch tv, bathroom towels, fast internet provided, cups, plates, utensils, bowls, cooking utensils, coffee machine, and baking ware. The unit has two large closets providing plenty of storage, reserved parking, a gorgeous swimming pool, secured gate at community entrance, community courtyard, and 24-hour onsite laundry. The unit is on the second floor with only stair access.



About the neighborhood: Walkscore 85/100, Biker's Paradise score 95/100.



* Some furnishings have changed to make sure the unit is in great condition for the next tenant. But same vibe is kept throughout item and furniture replacements*