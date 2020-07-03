All apartments in Denver
250 Pearl St
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:08 AM

250 Pearl St

250 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available December 7, 2019
Moving to a bustling city like Denver can have its challenges like maybe you're house hunting, your new build isn't ready yet, or the corportate housing that has an awful location & stuffy furniture just isn't for you. Well this is your solution! Offering a fully furnished rental with lease terms over two months. Lease terms are flexible to what works best for you. Utilities and Furnishings included in rent. Preferred to be 2+ Months.

Live just steps from Wash Park, Cherry Creek Path, S Broadway, and easy access to Downtown Denver! This second floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is designed for you to show up with a suit case and have everything else already taken care of. It has quality finishes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, slab granite, new carpet, air conditioning, and much more! The furnishings were picked for function and comfort like 800 thread count sheets, bamboo comforter, 4K 49 inch tv, bathroom towels, fast internet provided, cups, plates, utensils, bowls, cooking utensils, coffee machine, and baking ware. The unit has two large closets providing plenty of storage, reserved parking, a gorgeous swimming pool, secured gate at community entrance, community courtyard, and 24-hour onsite laundry. The unit is on the second floor with only stair access.

About the neighborhood: Walkscore 85/100, Biker's Paradise score 95/100.

* Some furnishings have changed to make sure the unit is in great condition for the next tenant. But same vibe is kept throughout item and furniture replacements*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Pearl St have any available units?
250 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Pearl St have?
Some of 250 Pearl St's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
250 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 250 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 250 Pearl St offers parking.
Does 250 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Pearl St have a pool?
Yes, 250 Pearl St has a pool.
Does 250 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 250 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Pearl St has units with dishwashers.

