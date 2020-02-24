All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 250 Ash Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
250 Ash Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

250 Ash Street

250 North Ash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 North Ash Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
250 Ash Street Available 01/01/19 Hilltop Beautiful Denver Home!! - Hilltop Beautiful Denver home. Huge 4 bedroom home. This home offers a living room, formal dining room, office and nice sized kitchen with an eating area. Nice sized backyard. Finished basement with lots of space. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms with two updated bathrooms.

This home feeds into Steck, Hill, and George Washington school districts with Graland private school a few blocks away .

Walk and bike to nearby shops and parks - Snooze, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Cherry Creek Mall, Cranmer Park, and Robinson Park.

Dogs are accepted with deposit

Call today for your showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4537431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Ash Street have any available units?
250 Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 250 Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 Ash Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Ash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Ash Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 Ash Street offer parking?
No, 250 Ash Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Ash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Ash Street have a pool?
No, 250 Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 250 Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Ash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Ash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Ash Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University