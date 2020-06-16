All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 247 South Meade St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
247 South Meade St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 South Meade St

247 South Meade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

247 South Meade Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom plus 1 non-conforming bonus room duplex boasts beautiful hardwood floors upstairs, gorgeous updated main level kitchen alongside large, bright living and dining area. 2 bedrooms and one updated bath on main floor. Basement has new carpet, one bedroom and one non-conforming bonus room and updated bathroom as well as a large living space and eat-in kitchenette area perfect for an in-law suite or teenager! Owner will put in washer and dryer if you do not have your own. Available for immediate move-in! Rent: $2080. Security Deposit: $2080. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. No Pets. No Smoking. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 South Meade St have any available units?
247 South Meade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 South Meade St have?
Some of 247 South Meade St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 South Meade St currently offering any rent specials?
247 South Meade St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 South Meade St pet-friendly?
No, 247 South Meade St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 247 South Meade St offer parking?
No, 247 South Meade St does not offer parking.
Does 247 South Meade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 South Meade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 South Meade St have a pool?
No, 247 South Meade St does not have a pool.
Does 247 South Meade St have accessible units?
No, 247 South Meade St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 South Meade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 South Meade St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University