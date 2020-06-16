247 South Meade St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom plus 1 non-conforming bonus room duplex boasts beautiful hardwood floors upstairs, gorgeous updated main level kitchen alongside large, bright living and dining area. 2 bedrooms and one updated bath on main floor. Basement has new carpet, one bedroom and one non-conforming bonus room and updated bathroom as well as a large living space and eat-in kitchenette area perfect for an in-law suite or teenager! Owner will put in washer and dryer if you do not have your own. Available for immediate move-in! Rent: $2080. Security Deposit: $2080. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. No Pets. No Smoking. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery