2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106

This unit is available NOW! Come check out this beautifully updated LoHi condo. This is a ground floor unit in a private building. The grounds and building are in top shape and recently renovated. The unit is updated from top to bottom with hardwood floors throughout. The open space flows between living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen has all Stainless Steel appliances and Granite Countertops.



Just off the living room is your own large outdoor patio space. Perfect for stretching out and getting some of those 300 days of Colorado sun. Perfect of entertaining.



There is the possibility for making this a 2-bed. One bedroom off of the living room includes a wall air conditioning unit to stay cool in Denver's summer heat. The second bed can be a small, cozy bedroom or used as an office or study with a really cool wood beam for that rustic office feel. Second bedroom is non-conforming (7x11).



The bath also has granite counters and modern tile floors. Laundry is in Unit in the utility closet just as you walk into the unit. Their is a private parking spot in a secured surface lot. The building community also has a shared common area patio with a community grill. Additional exterior storage closet for tenant use as well.



The community is a GREAT spot for easy access to all those restaurants and entertainment that LOHI has to offer. Also just a quick trip gets you right into downtown.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, no Pets please / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FnCnv_JNco&feature=youtu.be



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET