All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106

2460 West Caithness Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2460 West Caithness Place, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
This unit is available NOW! Come check out this beautifully updated LoHi condo. This is a ground floor unit in a private building. The grounds and building are in top shape and recently renovated. The unit is updated from top to bottom with hardwood floors throughout. The open space flows between living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen has all Stainless Steel appliances and Granite Countertops.

Just off the living room is your own large outdoor patio space. Perfect for stretching out and getting some of those 300 days of Colorado sun. Perfect of entertaining.

There is the possibility for making this a 2-bed. One bedroom off of the living room includes a wall air conditioning unit to stay cool in Denver's summer heat. The second bed can be a small, cozy bedroom or used as an office or study with a really cool wood beam for that rustic office feel. Second bedroom is non-conforming (7x11).

The bath also has granite counters and modern tile floors. Laundry is in Unit in the utility closet just as you walk into the unit. Their is a private parking spot in a secured surface lot. The building community also has a shared common area patio with a community grill. Additional exterior storage closet for tenant use as well.

The community is a GREAT spot for easy access to all those restaurants and entertainment that LOHI has to offer. Also just a quick trip gets you right into downtown.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, no Pets please / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FnCnv_JNco&feature=youtu.be

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 have any available units?
2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 have?
Some of 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 pet-friendly?
No, 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 offer parking?
Yes, 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 offers parking.
Does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 have a pool?
No, 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 does not have a pool.
Does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 have accessible units?
No, 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 W Caithness Pl Apt 106 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University