2449 W 37th Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2449 W 37th Ave

2449 West 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2449 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2449 W 37th Ave Available 05/01/20 Sunny Potter Highlands Victorian - Sunny, south facing Victorian in sought after Potter Highlands. Wood flooring and new paint throughout. Large living room opens to dining room with sliding glass doors to backyard. Cute and clean kitchen has a gas range and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, a mud room leads both to the backyard, as well as a cellar with washer/dryer and storage space. Small half bathroom completes the first floor. Upstairs is a spacious master with reading nook and two more bedrooms. A full bathroom is conveniently situated between the bedrooms. Great backyard for entertaining, with patio string lights and a nice 2 car garage. Potter Highlands is known for its vintage Victorian homes and fantastic walkability to renowned restaurants like Linger, Rootdown and all the best of LoHi. 10 minute drive to downtown and major highways. Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE5725794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 W 37th Ave have any available units?
2449 W 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 W 37th Ave have?
Some of 2449 W 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 W 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2449 W 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 W 37th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 W 37th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2449 W 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2449 W 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 2449 W 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 W 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 W 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 2449 W 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2449 W 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2449 W 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 W 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 W 37th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

