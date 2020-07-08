Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2449 W 37th Ave Available 05/01/20 Sunny Potter Highlands Victorian - Sunny, south facing Victorian in sought after Potter Highlands. Wood flooring and new paint throughout. Large living room opens to dining room with sliding glass doors to backyard. Cute and clean kitchen has a gas range and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, a mud room leads both to the backyard, as well as a cellar with washer/dryer and storage space. Small half bathroom completes the first floor. Upstairs is a spacious master with reading nook and two more bedrooms. A full bathroom is conveniently situated between the bedrooms. Great backyard for entertaining, with patio string lights and a nice 2 car garage. Potter Highlands is known for its vintage Victorian homes and fantastic walkability to renowned restaurants like Linger, Rootdown and all the best of LoHi. 10 minute drive to downtown and major highways. Tenant responsible for utilities.



