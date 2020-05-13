All apartments in Denver
2449 S University Blvd A1.1

2449 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2449 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
2449 S University Blvd - Property Id: 126619

Rooftop Swimming Pool, Illustrious Indoor Lap Pool, Roof Top Jacuzzi, Controlled Access Parking Garage, Roof Top Fire Pit, HDTV Lounge, Billards Room, Resident Club Room, 24-Hour Club Quality Fitness Center, Yoga Room with WellBeats Studio, Bicycle Storage with Fix It Station, Pet Friendly including Pet Washing Area, Outdoor Grilling Area, Onsite Storage Available, Smoke-Free Community, Outdoor Patio, 31,000 sq ft of future retail space, Studio, One and Two Bedroom Homes, Gourmet Kitchens, Stainless Steel Appliances, Espresso Cabinetry, Two-Tone Cabinetry, Pearl or Slate Quartz Countertops, Breathtaking Mountain Views, Spacious Closets, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Mezzanine-Style Apartments with Spiral Staircase*, Plush Carpet in Bedrooms, Spa-Like Bathrooms with Stand-Up Showers, Wood-Style Flooring Dining/living Areas.

Pet Policy: 2 Pet Maxium, No weight limit, Breed Restrictions Apply, Pet Fees: $300 Non-Refundable, Pet Rent: $30 per month per pet

*all prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126619
Property Id 126619

(RLNE5368965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 have any available units?
2449 S University Blvd A1.1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 have?
Some of 2449 S University Blvd A1.1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 currently offering any rent specials?
2449 S University Blvd A1.1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 is pet friendly.
Does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 offer parking?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 offers parking.
Does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 have a pool?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 has a pool.
Does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 have accessible units?
No, 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd A1.1 has units with dishwashers.

