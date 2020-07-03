All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2426 E 36th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2426 E 36th Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM

2426 E 36th Ave

2426 East 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2426 East 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/146e43b0ff ---- Move in available after April 25th. $1149 mo, $1000 deposit Location!! 2.5 miles to Downtown with easy access to City Park, Rino, Light Rail, and I-70 all less than 1 mile away. Walking distance just a few blocks to Rivers and Roads Coffee, Nola Voodoo Tavern and The Plimoth. Very cute end unit row home on large corner lot. Excellent floor plan with no wasted space. Completely updated and remodeled in 2013. Washer and Dryer in home too! The kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and disposal. One reserved parking spot and additional parking directly in front. Plenty of storage with two closets in the bedroom and two additional closets in the living room. Easy to clean wood and tile floors. Stylish light gray two tone paint. Common area courtyard with room for your personal garden, BBQ and patio set. Attentive management company looking for clean, respectful and responsible long term resident. .Maximum occupancy 2. .No Smoking. .No \"Growing\". .No Pets. Water, sewer, trash, recycle, snow removal and lawn mowing included in rent. Low utility bills with new energy saver windows. *Attention allergy sufferers: Pet free, smoke free, no carpet home will help you breath easy. Showings by appointment only. Schedule online at your convenience. Please download and review our rental requirements and application in advance. We would be happy to answer any questions you have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 E 36th Ave have any available units?
2426 E 36th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 E 36th Ave have?
Some of 2426 E 36th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 E 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2426 E 36th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 E 36th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2426 E 36th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2426 E 36th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2426 E 36th Ave offers parking.
Does 2426 E 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 E 36th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 E 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 2426 E 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2426 E 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2426 E 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 E 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 E 36th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University