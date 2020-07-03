2426 E 36th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/146e43b0ff ---- Move in available after April 25th. $1149 mo, $1000 deposit Location!! 2.5 miles to Downtown with easy access to City Park, Rino, Light Rail, and I-70 all less than 1 mile away. Walking distance just a few blocks to Rivers and Roads Coffee, Nola Voodoo Tavern and The Plimoth. Very cute end unit row home on large corner lot. Excellent floor plan with no wasted space. Completely updated and remodeled in 2013. Washer and Dryer in home too! The kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and disposal. One reserved parking spot and additional parking directly in front. Plenty of storage with two closets in the bedroom and two additional closets in the living room. Easy to clean wood and tile floors. Stylish light gray two tone paint. Common area courtyard with room for your personal garden, BBQ and patio set. Attentive management company looking for clean, respectful and responsible long term resident. .Maximum occupancy 2. .No Smoking. .No \"Growing\". .No Pets. Water, sewer, trash, recycle, snow removal and lawn mowing included in rent. Low utility bills with new energy saver windows. *Attention allergy sufferers: Pet free, smoke free, no carpet home will help you breath easy. Showings by appointment only. Schedule online at your convenience. Please download and review our rental requirements and application in advance. We would be happy to answer any questions you have.