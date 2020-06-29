All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2425 S Yates St

2425 South Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

2425 South Yates Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SW Denver Harvey Park - Property Id: 252290

Great home in Harvey Park!
This lovely home has a full size 2 car detached garage.

There is beautiful hardwood throughout and a private fenced yard.

The living room is open to the dining area / kitchen. The kitchen is fully updated with stainless appliances and modern design.

The hall off the living room has a full-bathroom and (3) bedrooms.

Full basement with large den / tv room area, large studio, and large non-conforming bedroom. It also has an updated 3/4 bathroom.

The home has a separate laundry room with washer and dryer.

The back door from kitchen leads to lovely back-yard and patio and just steps to the two car detached garage.

This is a perfect home in a quaint Denver neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252290
Property Id 252290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 S Yates St have any available units?
2425 S Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 S Yates St have?
Some of 2425 S Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 S Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
2425 S Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 S Yates St pet-friendly?
No, 2425 S Yates St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2425 S Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 2425 S Yates St offers parking.
Does 2425 S Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 S Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 S Yates St have a pool?
No, 2425 S Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 2425 S Yates St have accessible units?
No, 2425 S Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 S Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 S Yates St has units with dishwashers.

