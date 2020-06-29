2425 S Yates St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SW Denver Harvey Park - Property Id: 252290



Great home in Harvey Park!

This lovely home has a full size 2 car detached garage.



There is beautiful hardwood throughout and a private fenced yard.



The living room is open to the dining area / kitchen. The kitchen is fully updated with stainless appliances and modern design.



The hall off the living room has a full-bathroom and (3) bedrooms.



Full basement with large den / tv room area, large studio, and large non-conforming bedroom. It also has an updated 3/4 bathroom.



The home has a separate laundry room with washer and dryer.



The back door from kitchen leads to lovely back-yard and patio and just steps to the two car detached garage.



This is a perfect home in a quaint Denver neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252290

No Pets Allowed



