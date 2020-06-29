2425 S Yates St

Amenities
SW Denver Harvey Park - Property Id: 252290
Great home in Harvey Park!
This lovely home has a full size 2 car detached garage.
There is beautiful hardwood throughout and a private fenced yard.
The living room is open to the dining area / kitchen. The kitchen is fully updated with stainless appliances and modern design.
The hall off the living room has a full-bathroom and (3) bedrooms.
Full basement with large den / tv room area, large studio, and large non-conforming bedroom. It also has an updated 3/4 bathroom.
The home has a separate laundry room with washer and dryer.
The back door from kitchen leads to lovely back-yard and patio and just steps to the two car detached garage.
This is a perfect home in a quaint Denver neighborhood.
No Pets Allowed
