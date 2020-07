Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is cute as a button!!



Hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, and new paint. Stack-able washer and dryer in unit! Utilities includes are water, sewer, and trash. One dedicated parking spot.



Please text or call Tanner Wiscombe at 720.556.4339 for a showing