2420 Uinta St

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool some paid utils

Modern End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhome -

New Town Builders 3 Bedroom Townhouse. Two Car Attached Garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Dark Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Rare 3 Bedroom Unit with Large Deck facing West. Walking Distance to 29th Ave Town Center. Quiet Location.



GREAT LOCATION

Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools and trails

for a walking/biking friendly community

Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA

Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus

Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA

Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other

monthly community activities and events.

Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools



TERMS OF LEASE

One months rent as security deposit

Credit & Background check required

Trash, snow removal & water included in rent

NO PETS



