2420 Uinta St

Amenities
Modern End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhome -
New Town Builders 3 Bedroom Townhouse. Two Car Attached Garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Dark Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Rare 3 Bedroom Unit with Large Deck facing West. Walking Distance to 29th Ave Town Center. Quiet Location.
GREAT LOCATION
Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools and trails
for a walking/biking friendly community
Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA
Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus
Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA
Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other
monthly community activities and events.
Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools
TERMS OF LEASE
One months rent as security deposit
Credit & Background check required
Trash, snow removal & water included in rent
NO PETS
