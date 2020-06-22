All apartments in Denver
2420 Uinta St

2420 Uinta Street · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Uinta Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
some paid utils
Modern End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhome -
New Town Builders 3 Bedroom Townhouse. Two Car Attached Garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Dark Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Rare 3 Bedroom Unit with Large Deck facing West. Walking Distance to 29th Ave Town Center. Quiet Location.

GREAT LOCATION
Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools and trails
for a walking/biking friendly community
Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA
Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus
Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA
Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other
monthly community activities and events.
Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools

TERMS OF LEASE
One months rent as security deposit
Credit & Background check required
Trash, snow removal & water included in rent
(RLNE4645852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Uinta St have any available units?
2420 Uinta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Uinta St have?
Some of 2420 Uinta St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Uinta St currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Uinta St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Uinta St pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Uinta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2420 Uinta St offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Uinta St does offer parking.
Does 2420 Uinta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Uinta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Uinta St have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Uinta St has a pool.
Does 2420 Uinta St have accessible units?
No, 2420 Uinta St does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Uinta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Uinta St does not have units with dishwashers.
