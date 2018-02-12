241 Niagara St

Amenities

Available Immediately - Wonderful property in a fantastic location. Quiet neighborhood just a couple blocks from Crestmoor Park and a 10 minute walk from Lowry Town Center. 10 minute drive to Cherry Creek for shopping, dining and nightlife. Easy access to downtown Denver. Original charm in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood flooring throughout. Built-in shelving. Window A/C unit. Washer/dryer included. Large fenced yard. Pets negotiable with pet deposit and additional pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Garage is not included and not available for tenant use. $1950/month, $1950 deposit, $55 per adult application fee, $150 lease processing fee, $7/month reporting fee. Book a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/5fc86c00d8