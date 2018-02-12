All apartments in Denver
241 Niagara St

241 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Immediately - Wonderful property in a fantastic location. Quiet neighborhood just a couple blocks from Crestmoor Park and a 10 minute walk from Lowry Town Center. 10 minute drive to Cherry Creek for shopping, dining and nightlife. Easy access to downtown Denver. Original charm in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood flooring throughout. Built-in shelving. Window A/C unit. Washer/dryer included. Large fenced yard. Pets negotiable with pet deposit and additional pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Garage is not included and not available for tenant use. $1950/month, $1950 deposit, $55 per adult application fee, $150 lease processing fee, $7/month reporting fee. Book a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/5fc86c00d8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Niagara St have any available units?
241 Niagara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Niagara St have?
Some of 241 Niagara St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Niagara St currently offering any rent specials?
241 Niagara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Niagara St pet-friendly?
No, 241 Niagara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 241 Niagara St offer parking?
Yes, 241 Niagara St offers parking.
Does 241 Niagara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Niagara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Niagara St have a pool?
No, 241 Niagara St does not have a pool.
Does 241 Niagara St have accessible units?
No, 241 Niagara St does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Niagara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Niagara St does not have units with dishwashers.

