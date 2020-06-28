2400 E Iliff Ave

Amenities

- This amazing Mid-Century Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 5 blocks from Observatory Park. Has vaulted wood work ceilings with an amazing open back and side yard. Washer and Dryer included. Fireplace, wine frig, surround sound, remodeled bathrooms, ac, and so much more! Dog are okay and no cats allowed. 2 car detached garage. Available 12/1/14 and could be available sooner. 1 year lease minimum and 2 year leas option with the rental rate of $2300. No Co-Signer's allowed at the property.



(RLNE5116602)