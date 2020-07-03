All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

240 W. Ellsworth Ave.

240 West Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

240 West Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66ab2ac027 ----
Newly remodeled apartments are now available at Baker 12. You\'ll find brand-new kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, plus new bathrooms, flooring and windows. All 12 apartments are on a single floor, with easy access to common courtyard. Large pets are allowed, and the community is just a few blocks from parks, South Broadway shopping opportunities, and provides easy access to downtown Denver. Limited off-street parking is available.
South Broadway\'s vibrant neighborhood is packed with coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, music venues, bars, and some of the best locally owned shops around. Highlights include the Mutiny Cafe, Beatrice & Woodsley, Fancy Tiger, Decade, Sputnik, Mayan Theatre, 3 Kings Tavern, and Punch Bowl Social. There?s easy access to public transportation and bike lanes, and it?s minutes from Downtown Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. have any available units?
240 W. Ellsworth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. have?
Some of 240 W. Ellsworth Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
240 W. Ellsworth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. offer parking?
No, 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. have a pool?
No, 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

