Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

2345 Clay St Unit 7 Available 06/23/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Jefferson Park Condo in Gated Complex with Parking and Fitness Center - Situated within a block of Jefferson Park, this updated condo is just down the street from boutique shops, restaurants and bars. Complementing the two assigned parking spots within the gated complex and fitness center, the condo features an open-concept living area and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as hardwood floors. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Up to two pets negotiable

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that includes heat, water, sewer, parking and access to the fitness center.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



