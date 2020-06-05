All apartments in Denver
2345 Clay St Unit 7

2345 Clay Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

2345 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2345 Clay St Unit 7 · Avail. Jun 23

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
online portal
2345 Clay St Unit 7 Available 06/23/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Jefferson Park Condo in Gated Complex with Parking and Fitness Center - Situated within a block of Jefferson Park, this updated condo is just down the street from boutique shops, restaurants and bars. Complementing the two assigned parking spots within the gated complex and fitness center, the condo features an open-concept living area and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as hardwood floors. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to two pets negotiable
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that includes heat, water, sewer, parking and access to the fitness center.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5814477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 have any available units?
2345 Clay St Unit 7 has a unit available for $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 have?
Some of 2345 Clay St Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Clay St Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Clay St Unit 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Clay St Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Clay St Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Clay St Unit 7 does offer parking.
Does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 Clay St Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 2345 Clay St Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 2345 Clay St Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Clay St Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Clay St Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
