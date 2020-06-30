All apartments in Denver
2333 Tremont Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2333 Tremont Place

2333 Tremont Place · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Tremont Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the Heart of Downtown Denver! - This house is located on the border between modern Uptown and historic Five Points. It features a master suite on the first floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Brand new paint and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Bonus room on the first floor that would be great for a den or office. Nice fenced yard and a detached garage. This is one of Denver's only neighborhoods that offers single-family homes on the fringe of downtown. You are within a 15-minute walk of almost everything downtown; Coors Field, 16th Street Mall, LoDo, Light Rail, BCycle Station, Uptown restaurants and shopping. In the heart of everything sometimes you forget why you even need a car!

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets OK Upon Approval (fees apply)~

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/931107?source=marketing

Located Near: Park Ave & Tremont Pl
Contact: (303) 444-RENT

(RLNE5571855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Tremont Place have any available units?
2333 Tremont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Tremont Place have?
Some of 2333 Tremont Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Tremont Place currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Tremont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Tremont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Tremont Place is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Tremont Place offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Tremont Place offers parking.
Does 2333 Tremont Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Tremont Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Tremont Place have a pool?
No, 2333 Tremont Place does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Tremont Place have accessible units?
No, 2333 Tremont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Tremont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Tremont Place does not have units with dishwashers.

