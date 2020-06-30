2333 Tremont Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the Heart of Downtown Denver! - This house is located on the border between modern Uptown and historic Five Points. It features a master suite on the first floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Brand new paint and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Bonus room on the first floor that would be great for a den or office. Nice fenced yard and a detached garage. This is one of Denver's only neighborhoods that offers single-family homes on the fringe of downtown. You are within a 15-minute walk of almost everything downtown; Coors Field, 16th Street Mall, LoDo, Light Rail, BCycle Station, Uptown restaurants and shopping. In the heart of everything sometimes you forget why you even need a car!



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets OK Upon Approval (fees apply)~



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/931107?source=marketing



Located Near: Park Ave & Tremont Pl

Contact: (303) 444-RENT



(RLNE5571855)