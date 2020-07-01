All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

2330 S High St

2330 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2330 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2330 S. High St.

Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room and 2 Bedrooms are Beautiful and have just been refinished.

Nice Family Room in Finished Basement (there is also a Living Room on the Main Level. Large Storage/Laundry Room.

Very Clean. New Paint. New Window Blinds, New Bathroom.

1/2-Block south of DU.

Walk (10 minutes) or bike to Porter Hospital along the Harvard Gulch path.

Walk to the restaurants along South Downing and on Evans.

Walk to Light Rail.

(3) Bedrooms, (1) Bath. Lots of Storage. Includes all appliances; washer, dryer, dishwasher, etc.

Brick Patio. Front Porch. Yard. Garage PLUS 3 Off Street Parking Spots.

NO PETS.

CALL 303-756-5533 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE (This is a Landline - NO Texts)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 S High St have any available units?
2330 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 S High St have?
Some of 2330 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
2330 S High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 S High St pet-friendly?
No, 2330 S High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2330 S High St offer parking?
Yes, 2330 S High St offers parking.
Does 2330 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 S High St have a pool?
No, 2330 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 2330 S High St have accessible units?
No, 2330 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 S High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 S High St has units with dishwashers.

