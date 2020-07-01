Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2330 S. High St.



Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room and 2 Bedrooms are Beautiful and have just been refinished.



Nice Family Room in Finished Basement (there is also a Living Room on the Main Level. Large Storage/Laundry Room.



Very Clean. New Paint. New Window Blinds, New Bathroom.



1/2-Block south of DU.



Walk (10 minutes) or bike to Porter Hospital along the Harvard Gulch path.



Walk to the restaurants along South Downing and on Evans.



Walk to Light Rail.



(3) Bedrooms, (1) Bath. Lots of Storage. Includes all appliances; washer, dryer, dishwasher, etc.



Brick Patio. Front Porch. Yard. Garage PLUS 3 Off Street Parking Spots.



NO PETS.



CALL 303-756-5533 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE (This is a Landline - NO Texts)