2322 W 33rd Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym media room yoga

Gorgeously appointed, brand new, single-family home in the HOTTEST neighborhood in Denver!! This modernist high-end home is flooded with electronically controlled shaded windows from floor to ceiling! A floating single plank staircase with glass banister allows for a light, airy and bright flow from one level to the next. The basement is fully finished with a living area, full bedroom and en-suite bath. The living space is perfect for a den, office or media room. You’ll love the high-quality finishes throughout including heated bathroom floors! The third floor features a flexible lofted space that leads out to a dramatic rooftop deck overlooking your fabulous new neighborhood! Hundreds of TOP restaurants, cooking school, pubs, breweries, wine bars, boutiques, yoga studios and physical fitness clubs are all within blocks of this GLORIOUS home! Conveniently located to highway access/downtown and Union Station for train rides out to the airport. Don’t wait, this is a RARE opportunity to live in a single-family home in one of the BEST neighborhoods in a GORGEOUS brand new home!