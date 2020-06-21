All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

2322 W 33rd Avenue

2322 West 33rd Avenue · (303) 518-4767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2322 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
media room
yoga
Gorgeously appointed, brand new, single-family home in the HOTTEST neighborhood in Denver!!  This modernist high-end home is flooded with electronically controlled shaded windows from floor to ceiling!  A floating single plank staircase with glass banister allows for a light, airy and bright flow from one level to the next. The basement is fully finished with a living area, full bedroom and en-suite bath. The living space is perfect for a den, office or media room.  You’ll love the high-quality finishes throughout including heated bathroom floors!  The third floor features a flexible lofted space that leads out to a dramatic rooftop deck overlooking your fabulous new neighborhood!  Hundreds of TOP restaurants, cooking school, pubs, breweries, wine bars, boutiques, yoga studios and physical fitness clubs are all within blocks of this GLORIOUS home!  Conveniently located to highway access/downtown and Union Station for train rides out to the airport. Don’t wait, this is a RARE opportunity to live in a single-family home in one of the BEST neighborhoods in a GORGEOUS brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 W 33rd Avenue have any available units?
2322 W 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 W 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 2322 W 33rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 W 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2322 W 33rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 W 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2322 W 33rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2322 W 33rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2322 W 33rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2322 W 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 W 33rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 W 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2322 W 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2322 W 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2322 W 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 W 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 W 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
