2306 E. Asbury Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46c8931062 ---- Located in the heart of the University of Denver, Asbury Heights is walkable to campus, restaurants recreation, and light rail. These 6 apartments feature hardwood floors, updated finishes, and kitchens with electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. There is on-site laundry facilities, and free off-street parking. Up to 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight of 35 lbs each. Asbury Heights, at 2000 S York St, affords easy access to the DU campus, as well as restaurants, cafes, sports and entertainment. Both the Light Rail station and I-25 are just minutes away.