2266 South Downing Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Interior has recently remodeled kitchen with open layout, new hardwood floors throughout and updated lighting. There are three bedrooms upstairs with 1 bath, and downstairs has one large bedroom, a large bath, living area, gear room, and laundry.



1 year lease. No cats, well behaved dog friendly, Showings on weekends only, by appointment.

Completely remodeled single family home near DU. This is NOT your average rental...must see! Includes a brand new 750SF detached 3 car oversized garage with insulation and drywall, a 3 person hot tub on the completely refinished outdoor patio with built in gas fire pit, a detached gym/office, a storage shed, lots of off street parking, fenced in yard, and remodeled interior.