Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2266 South Downing Street

2266 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2266 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Interior has recently remodeled kitchen with open layout, new hardwood floors throughout and updated lighting. There are three bedrooms upstairs with 1 bath, and downstairs has one large bedroom, a large bath, living area, gear room, and laundry.

1 year lease. No cats, well behaved dog friendly, Showings on weekends only, by appointment.
Completely remodeled single family home near DU. This is NOT your average rental...must see! Includes a brand new 750SF detached 3 car oversized garage with insulation and drywall, a 3 person hot tub on the completely refinished outdoor patio with built in gas fire pit, a detached gym/office, a storage shed, lots of off street parking, fenced in yard, and remodeled interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 South Downing Street have any available units?
2266 South Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2266 South Downing Street have?
Some of 2266 South Downing Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 South Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2266 South Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 South Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 South Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2266 South Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2266 South Downing Street does offer parking.
Does 2266 South Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 South Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 South Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2266 South Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2266 South Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2266 South Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 South Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 South Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
