2266 South Downing Street

Amenities
Interior has recently remodeled kitchen with open layout, new hardwood floors throughout and updated lighting. There are three bedrooms upstairs with 1 bath, and downstairs has one large bedroom, a large bath, living area, gear room, and laundry.
1 year lease. No cats, well behaved dog friendly, Showings on weekends only, by appointment.
Completely remodeled single family home near DU. This is NOT your average rental...must see! Includes a brand new 750SF detached 3 car oversized garage with insulation and drywall, a 3 person hot tub on the completely refinished outdoor patio with built in gas fire pit, a detached gym/office, a storage shed, lots of off street parking, fenced in yard, and remodeled interior.