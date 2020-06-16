Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2251 Niagara Street Available 06/01/19 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home In Park Hill! Garage! Hardwood Floors! Washer and Dryer Included! Central Air Conditioning!! - This home is a must see! Beautifully done with new paint, hardwood flooring, beautiful light fixtures and great architectural features! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room and open dining room. Cozy kitchen with extra counter space. Laundry room features cabinets, washer and dryer, and has direct access to the back yard just off the kitchen!! Features a 1-car garage and storage shed in backyard. HUGE private fenced backyard with patio space! Additional small patio near front door. Beautifully landscaped in the front and back, this home offers relaxation not far from Downtown Denver! Pets considered with owner approval and deposit required. Central Air Conditioning. Please contact Stuart for your showing today at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



(RLNE2274524)