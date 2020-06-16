All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

2251 Niagara Street

2251 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

2251 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2251 Niagara Street Available 06/01/19 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home In Park Hill! Garage! Hardwood Floors! Washer and Dryer Included! Central Air Conditioning!! - This home is a must see! Beautifully done with new paint, hardwood flooring, beautiful light fixtures and great architectural features! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room and open dining room. Cozy kitchen with extra counter space. Laundry room features cabinets, washer and dryer, and has direct access to the back yard just off the kitchen!! Features a 1-car garage and storage shed in backyard. HUGE private fenced backyard with patio space! Additional small patio near front door. Beautifully landscaped in the front and back, this home offers relaxation not far from Downtown Denver! Pets considered with owner approval and deposit required. Central Air Conditioning. Please contact Stuart for your showing today at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE2274524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 Niagara Street have any available units?
2251 Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 Niagara Street have?
Some of 2251 Niagara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 2251 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 2251 Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 2251 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 Niagara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 2251 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 2251 Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 2251 Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
