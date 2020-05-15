2240 Clay St #408

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym green community parking internet access

Unit #408 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Highlands Condo with Park/Mountain Views - Property Id: 295649



elcome to this River Clay Condominium with an open floor plan and a covered 23 x 7.5 balcony overlooking Jefferson Park and incredible park and mountain views!



Features include hardwood floors and newer carpet in bedroom with walk in wardrobe closet and stackable washer dryer. LEED certified building with elevator. Pet friendly and unit has a doggie door to balcony. Secured entry and reserved parking space and storage unit. Fitness center!



Walking distance to breweries, Platte River Trail, restaurants, highlands, and short walk to downtown.



Charming, delightful neighborhood and quiet city park living.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295649

Property Id 295649



(RLNE5838113)