All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2240 Clay St #408.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2240 Clay St #408
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2240 Clay St #408

2240 Clay Street · (303) 995-0958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2240 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #408 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
green community
parking
internet access
Unit #408 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Highlands Condo with Park/Mountain Views - Property Id: 295649

elcome to this River Clay Condominium with an open floor plan and a covered 23 x 7.5 balcony overlooking Jefferson Park and incredible park and mountain views!

Features include hardwood floors and newer carpet in bedroom with walk in wardrobe closet and stackable washer dryer. LEED certified building with elevator. Pet friendly and unit has a doggie door to balcony. Secured entry and reserved parking space and storage unit. Fitness center!

Walking distance to breweries, Platte River Trail, restaurants, highlands, and short walk to downtown.

Charming, delightful neighborhood and quiet city park living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295649
Property Id 295649

(RLNE5838113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Clay St #408 have any available units?
2240 Clay St #408 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Clay St #408 have?
Some of 2240 Clay St #408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Clay St #408 currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Clay St #408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Clay St #408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Clay St #408 is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Clay St #408 offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Clay St #408 does offer parking.
Does 2240 Clay St #408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 Clay St #408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Clay St #408 have a pool?
No, 2240 Clay St #408 does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Clay St #408 have accessible units?
No, 2240 Clay St #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Clay St #408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Clay St #408 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2240 Clay St #408?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity