All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2233 Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2233 Olive Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2233 Olive Street

2233 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2233 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac2314a0e7 ----
Spacious & welcoming 2 bedroom apartment!

- Biking distance to Denver City Park
- Hardwood floors
- Lots of available street parking
- Forced-air heating
- Less than one block from bus line offering easy one-seat bus ride to downtown Denver

$45 App fee
$50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas, (Xcel).
$700 Security deposit
$25/month for optional reserved, gated parking space (if available)

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

5 - 10 minutes away by car:
Stapleton Northfield / Torchy\'s Tacos / Spicy Thai II / Famous Philly Cheese Steak and Beer Garden / Desmond Bar and Grill / Allegra\'s Pizza / Harkins Theaters / Bar Louie / Improv Theater / Islamorada Fish House / JC Penny / Macy\'s / Brother\'s Barbeque / Abbey\'s Tavern / Ceramics in the City / Nugg\'s Ice Cream / Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar / Bellwether Coffee / Los Paceros Columbian / GB Fish and Chips / Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen / Axum Restaurant / The Juicing Tree / Blunozer Cafe / Good Times Burgers / Phoenician Kabob Cafe / The Garlic Knot / Qdoba Mexican Eats / Nanna\'s Gourmet Market / Little Dragon Cafe / Art Gym Center / Safeway / King Soopers / Park Hill Hub / Walgreens / Haji Babba Bakery / Mozart\'s Denver / & More!

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Disclaimer:
Note that unit photos are of an identical unit. Exact paint color, appliance brands, and other finishes may vary slightly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Olive Street have any available units?
2233 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Olive Street have?
Some of 2233 Olive Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2233 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 2233 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 2233 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 2233 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University