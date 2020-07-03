2233 Olive Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac2314a0e7 ----
Spacious & welcoming 2 bedroom apartment!
- Biking distance to Denver City Park
- Hardwood floors
- Lots of available street parking
- Forced-air heating
- Less than one block from bus line offering easy one-seat bus ride to downtown Denver
$45 App fee
$50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas, (Xcel).
$700 Security deposit
$25/month for optional reserved, gated parking space (if available)
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
5 - 10 minutes away by car:
Stapleton Northfield / Torchy\'s Tacos / Spicy Thai II / Famous Philly Cheese Steak and Beer Garden / Desmond Bar and Grill / Allegra\'s Pizza / Harkins Theaters / Bar Louie / Improv Theater / Islamorada Fish House / JC Penny / Macy\'s / Brother\'s Barbeque / Abbey\'s Tavern / Ceramics in the City / Nugg\'s Ice Cream / Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar / Bellwether Coffee / Los Paceros Columbian / GB Fish and Chips / Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen / Axum Restaurant / The Juicing Tree / Blunozer Cafe / Good Times Burgers / Phoenician Kabob Cafe / The Garlic Knot / Qdoba Mexican Eats / Nanna\'s Gourmet Market / Little Dragon Cafe / Art Gym Center / Safeway / King Soopers / Park Hill Hub / Walgreens / Haji Babba Bakery / Mozart\'s Denver / & More!
Thanks for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300
Disclaimer:
Note that unit photos are of an identical unit. Exact paint color, appliance brands, and other finishes may vary slightly.