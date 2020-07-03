2233 Olive Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking gym media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac2314a0e7 ----

Spacious & welcoming 2 bedroom apartment!



- Biking distance to Denver City Park

- Hardwood floors

- Lots of available street parking

- Forced-air heating

- Less than one block from bus line offering easy one-seat bus ride to downtown Denver



$45 App fee

$50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas, (Xcel).

$700 Security deposit

$25/month for optional reserved, gated parking space (if available)



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



5 - 10 minutes away by car:

Stapleton Northfield / Torchy\'s Tacos / Spicy Thai II / Famous Philly Cheese Steak and Beer Garden / Desmond Bar and Grill / Allegra\'s Pizza / Harkins Theaters / Bar Louie / Improv Theater / Islamorada Fish House / JC Penny / Macy\'s / Brother\'s Barbeque / Abbey\'s Tavern / Ceramics in the City / Nugg\'s Ice Cream / Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar / Bellwether Coffee / Los Paceros Columbian / GB Fish and Chips / Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen / Axum Restaurant / The Juicing Tree / Blunozer Cafe / Good Times Burgers / Phoenician Kabob Cafe / The Garlic Knot / Qdoba Mexican Eats / Nanna\'s Gourmet Market / Little Dragon Cafe / Art Gym Center / Safeway / King Soopers / Park Hill Hub / Walgreens / Haji Babba Bakery / Mozart\'s Denver / & More!



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300



Disclaimer:

Note that unit photos are of an identical unit. Exact paint color, appliance brands, and other finishes may vary slightly.