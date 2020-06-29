2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2

Amenities

Large Duplex with 4 Large Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms Next to Jefferson Park - Neighborhood Feel with tons of walkable amenities - Spacious half-duplex adjacent to Jefferson Park! The beautiful layout is flooded with natural light. 4 large bedrooms plus 4 bathrooms make up this 1941 sqft home. 2 car attached garage. Massive 555 sqft rooftop deck, ideal for entertaining. Designer finish package that feature quartz countertops, glass mosaic backsplashes, upgraded tile, and high end KitchenAid appliances. Sleek, modern architecture highlights the ideal urban location. Just steps away from shopping and top-rated restaurants at Jefferson Park Town Center. Quick access to Downtown Denver, LoHi, and I25.



For Move In: $3700 First Month / Deposit $3700 - $50 application fee per person.



No Pets Allowed



