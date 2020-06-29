All apartments in Denver
2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2

2233 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Duplex with 4 Large Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms Next to Jefferson Park - Neighborhood Feel with tons of walkable amenities - Spacious half-duplex adjacent to Jefferson Park! The beautiful layout is flooded with natural light. 4 large bedrooms plus 4 bathrooms make up this 1941 sqft home. 2 car attached garage. Massive 555 sqft rooftop deck, ideal for entertaining. Designer finish package that feature quartz countertops, glass mosaic backsplashes, upgraded tile, and high end KitchenAid appliances. Sleek, modern architecture highlights the ideal urban location. Just steps away from shopping and top-rated restaurants at Jefferson Park Town Center. Quick access to Downtown Denver, LoHi, and I25.

For Move In: $3700 First Month / Deposit $3700 - $50 application fee per person.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3925786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 have any available units?
2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 N Eliot St Unit 2 Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
