Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2231 Eliot Street

2231 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Available 07/01/19 Pet friendly town home ON Jefferson Park! Enjoy the convenience of living minutes from downtown while escaping to enormous green space at your doorstep ! For the entertainer, a spacious rooftop is the perfect place for gatherings large and small. Expect gorgeous views of down town overlooking the park every night.

The kitchen features:
- A six burner gas range
- All Stainless appliances
- Quartz counter-tops
- Custom wood cabinets
- Designer back-splash
- Custom lighting

A breakfast bar seats two and a dining area ideal for a small table. The unit is bright, featuring large windows with stunning park views. Blonde hardwood floors round out the first floor with brand new carpet through out.

The master bedroom boasts:
-Extra spacious walk in closet
-Designer bath with quartz counter top and dual sinks
-Large custom shower
-Walk out deck

Bring the pups, this home is pet friendly. $400 non-refundable pet deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2231-eliot-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-2/1b831159-3a67-43f6-beb6-6571dae4e0e8

(RLNE4947452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Eliot Street have any available units?
2231 Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Eliot Street have?
Some of 2231 Eliot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 2231 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Eliot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 2231 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 2231 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
