2231 Eliot Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Available 07/01/19 Pet friendly town home ON Jefferson Park! Enjoy the convenience of living minutes from downtown while escaping to enormous green space at your doorstep ! For the entertainer, a spacious rooftop is the perfect place for gatherings large and small. Expect gorgeous views of down town overlooking the park every night.



The kitchen features:

- A six burner gas range

- All Stainless appliances

- Quartz counter-tops

- Custom wood cabinets

- Designer back-splash

- Custom lighting



A breakfast bar seats two and a dining area ideal for a small table. The unit is bright, featuring large windows with stunning park views. Blonde hardwood floors round out the first floor with brand new carpet through out.



The master bedroom boasts:

-Extra spacious walk in closet

-Designer bath with quartz counter top and dual sinks

-Large custom shower

-Walk out deck



Bring the pups, this home is pet friendly. $400 non-refundable pet deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2231-eliot-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-2/1b831159-3a67-43f6-beb6-6571dae4e0e8



