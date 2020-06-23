2214 E 17th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49771e1045 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Walk to Denver City Park, dining, shopping, nightlife, and so much more!! 2214 East 17th Ave 12-Month Lease $1175 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, waste, water discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity and gas use.) $15 WiFi $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!