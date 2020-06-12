221 S. Garfield St 115

Amenities
2 bedroom Cherry Creek beauty-GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 39091
Location, location, location!
OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY MARCH 21ST, 9:00-11:00am
COMPLETELY REMODELED 1,000 sq ft 2 bedroom condo. In the heart of everything. Jump on the Cherry Creek bike path, walk to the farmer's market, Cherry Creek Mall, Cherry Creek restaurants and shops in 5-10 minutes. Only 3 blocks away from RTD.
In quiet Cedar Court Condominiums- only 24 units and largely owner occupied.
All newly remodeled with HUGE new bathroom, kitchen and hardwood floors.
One of only 2 condos in the complex sharing only ONE wall. Vaulted ceilings throughout. NO one below and NO one above. VERY light and sunny.
Small pets negotiable with pet deposit.
FEATURES:
-brand new kitchen
-brand new floors
-gas fireplace
-central air conditioning
-in-unit washer and dryer
-very light and sunny w/ 2 skylights
-a VERY large patio (the biggest in the complex). Room for 1-2 tables and a grill
-lots of storage
-off-street and possible carport parking
