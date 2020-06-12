221 S. Garfield St 115

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

2 bedroom Cherry Creek beauty-GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 39091



Location, location, location!

OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY MARCH 21ST, 9:00-11:00am



COMPLETELY REMODELED 1,000 sq ft 2 bedroom condo. In the heart of everything. Jump on the Cherry Creek bike path, walk to the farmer's market, Cherry Creek Mall, Cherry Creek restaurants and shops in 5-10 minutes. Only 3 blocks away from RTD.



In quiet Cedar Court Condominiums- only 24 units and largely owner occupied.

All newly remodeled with HUGE new bathroom, kitchen and hardwood floors.

One of only 2 condos in the complex sharing only ONE wall. Vaulted ceilings throughout. NO one below and NO one above. VERY light and sunny.

Small pets negotiable with pet deposit.

FEATURES:

-brand new kitchen

-brand new floors

-gas fireplace

-central air conditioning

-in-unit washer and dryer

-very light and sunny w/ 2 skylights

-a VERY large patio (the biggest in the complex). Room for 1-2 tables and a grill

-lots of storage

-off-street and possible carport parking



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39091

