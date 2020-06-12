All apartments in Denver
221 S. Garfield St 115
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:59 AM

221 S. Garfield St 115

221 South Garfield Street · (303) 444-4898
Location

221 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 115 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
2 bedroom Cherry Creek beauty-GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 39091

Location, location, location!
OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY MARCH 21ST, 9:00-11:00am

COMPLETELY REMODELED 1,000 sq ft 2 bedroom condo. In the heart of everything. Jump on the Cherry Creek bike path, walk to the farmer's market, Cherry Creek Mall, Cherry Creek restaurants and shops in 5-10 minutes. Only 3 blocks away from RTD.

In quiet Cedar Court Condominiums- only 24 units and largely owner occupied.
All newly remodeled with HUGE new bathroom, kitchen and hardwood floors.
One of only 2 condos in the complex sharing only ONE wall. Vaulted ceilings throughout. NO one below and NO one above. VERY light and sunny.
Small pets negotiable with pet deposit.
FEATURES:
-brand new kitchen
-brand new floors
-gas fireplace
-central air conditioning
-in-unit washer and dryer
-very light and sunny w/ 2 skylights
-a VERY large patio (the biggest in the complex). Room for 1-2 tables and a grill
-lots of storage
-off-street and possible carport parking

OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY MARCH 21ST, 9:00-11:00am
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39091
Property Id 39091

(RLNE5664965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S. Garfield St 115 have any available units?
221 S. Garfield St 115 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 S. Garfield St 115 have?
Some of 221 S. Garfield St 115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S. Garfield St 115 currently offering any rent specials?
221 S. Garfield St 115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S. Garfield St 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 S. Garfield St 115 is pet friendly.
Does 221 S. Garfield St 115 offer parking?
Yes, 221 S. Garfield St 115 does offer parking.
Does 221 S. Garfield St 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 S. Garfield St 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S. Garfield St 115 have a pool?
No, 221 S. Garfield St 115 does not have a pool.
Does 221 S. Garfield St 115 have accessible units?
No, 221 S. Garfield St 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S. Garfield St 115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 S. Garfield St 115 has units with dishwashers.
