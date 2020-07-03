2201 W. Virginia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

Powderhorn Apartments offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in southwest Denver, near Ruby Hill. Many of these apartments have been updated with designer flooring, new paint and appliances, and new carpeting. The building features on-site laundry facilities, plenty of off-street parking, and a gazebo with gas grill. Located near Athmar Park, just blocks away from the Huston Lake park with a playground, tennis courts, work out area and picnic tables, minutes to great restaurants and multiple grocery stores, and easy access to I-25, Santa Fe, and 6th Ave.