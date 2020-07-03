All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2201 W. Virginia Ave

2201 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 West Virginia Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/307ecf40a4 ---- Powderhorn Apartments offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in southwest Denver, near Ruby Hill. Many of these apartments have been updated with designer flooring, new paint and appliances, and new carpeting. The building features on-site laundry facilities, plenty of off-street parking, and a gazebo with gas grill. Located near Athmar Park, just blocks away from the Huston Lake park with a playground, tennis courts, work out area and picnic tables, minutes to great restaurants and multiple grocery stores, and easy access to I-25, Santa Fe, and 6th Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 W. Virginia Ave have any available units?
2201 W. Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 W. Virginia Ave have?
Some of 2201 W. Virginia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 W. Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 W. Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 W. Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2201 W. Virginia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2201 W. Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2201 W. Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 2201 W. Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 W. Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 W. Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 2201 W. Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2201 W. Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 W. Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 W. Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 W. Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
