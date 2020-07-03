2175 S Humboldt St

Amenities

Wonderful 1800 sq. ft 2 bedroom Denver home with full finished basement and non-conforming 3rd room. Freshly updated, painted, nice hardwood floors, new carpets, renovated upstairs bathroom, and a great 1 car garage that could act as great additional storage space. Quick access to the University of Denver, Wash Park, Harvard Gulch, and Platte Park areas of Denver. Easy access to Light Rail, I-25, Downtown Denver, Etc.



Owner pays sewer and trash, Tenant responsible for water, gas/electricity, cable/internet, and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. See leasing manager for lease options.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



