Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:53 PM

2175 S Humboldt St

2175 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2175 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/24b4632019 ----
Wonderful 1800 sq. ft 2 bedroom Denver home with full finished basement and non-conforming 3rd room. Freshly updated, painted, nice hardwood floors, new carpets, renovated upstairs bathroom, and a great 1 car garage that could act as great additional storage space. Quick access to the University of Denver, Wash Park, Harvard Gulch, and Platte Park areas of Denver. Easy access to Light Rail, I-25, Downtown Denver, Etc.

Owner pays sewer and trash, Tenant responsible for water, gas/electricity, cable/internet, and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. See leasing manager for lease options.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Finished Basement
Full Finished Basement
Large Yard
Renovated
Renovated Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 S Humboldt St have any available units?
2175 S Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 S Humboldt St have?
Some of 2175 S Humboldt St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 S Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
2175 S Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 S Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2175 S Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 2175 S Humboldt St offer parking?
Yes, 2175 S Humboldt St offers parking.
Does 2175 S Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2175 S Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 S Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 2175 S Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 2175 S Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 2175 S Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 S Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2175 S Humboldt St does not have units with dishwashers.

