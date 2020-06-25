All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

21559 E 47th Ave

21559 East 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21559 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Bungalow Home Available June 1st! Green Valley Ranch - PLEASE READ PRIOR TO CALLING

-Rent: $2,075 (Deposit as well)
-3 beds; 2.5 baths
-NO Cats, Dogs permitted ($250 Non refundable deposit; $25 monthly rent - per puppy!)
-Resident Pays Utilities (water and Gas)
-Call 303-486-8530 to discuss!

FYI:
-We perform a credit/criminal/eviction background checks on all applicants (FICO above 600)
-All occupants over 18 must apply ($75 each) and be on the lease
-Income of 3x rent required
-No open bankruptcies
-No smoking on premises (all substances, includes front and back yard)
-Will perform employment and landlord references and verification

-Manager: BrightDoor Properties, call Kristina at (303) 486-8530

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4882400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21559 E 47th Ave have any available units?
21559 E 47th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21559 E 47th Ave have?
Some of 21559 E 47th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21559 E 47th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21559 E 47th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21559 E 47th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21559 E 47th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21559 E 47th Ave offer parking?
No, 21559 E 47th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21559 E 47th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21559 E 47th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21559 E 47th Ave have a pool?
No, 21559 E 47th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21559 E 47th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21559 E 47th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21559 E 47th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21559 E 47th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
