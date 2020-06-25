21559 E 47th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Great Bungalow Home Available June 1st! Green Valley Ranch - PLEASE READ PRIOR TO CALLING



-Rent: $2,075 (Deposit as well)

-3 beds; 2.5 baths

-NO Cats, Dogs permitted ($250 Non refundable deposit; $25 monthly rent - per puppy!)

-Resident Pays Utilities (water and Gas)

-Call 303-486-8530 to discuss!



FYI:

-We perform a credit/criminal/eviction background checks on all applicants (FICO above 600)

-All occupants over 18 must apply ($75 each) and be on the lease

-Income of 3x rent required

-No open bankruptcies

-No smoking on premises (all substances, includes front and back yard)

-Will perform employment and landlord references and verification



-Manager: BrightDoor Properties, call Kristina at (303) 486-8530



