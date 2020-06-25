All apartments in Denver
Location

2148 South Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath home in Harvey park. Don't let the reported square footage fool you. This number doesn't include the finished basement with nearly the same square footage below grade. Lot's of usable space.

The home is fairly original but has new windows, a gas fireplace, fenced in back yard, both off street, and a garage parking spot.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Looking for a 12 month lease, damage deposit starting at equal to one month's rent, and pet friendly with a one time fee.
Solid home in a great location. This home has lots of usable space inside and out. This is a great southwest Denver home directly across the street from Harvey Park. The front living room window has great views of the park. Easy access to Evans and Santa Fe to get downtown, the highway, and that much closer to the foothills. Cool local spots like The Hanger and great amenities like Vasa fitness within a very short drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 South Patton Court have any available units?
2148 South Patton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 South Patton Court have?
Some of 2148 South Patton Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 South Patton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2148 South Patton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 South Patton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 South Patton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2148 South Patton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2148 South Patton Court offers parking.
Does 2148 South Patton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 South Patton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 South Patton Court have a pool?
No, 2148 South Patton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2148 South Patton Court have accessible units?
No, 2148 South Patton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 South Patton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 South Patton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

