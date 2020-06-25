2148 South Patton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Three bedroom two bath home in Harvey park. Don't let the reported square footage fool you. This number doesn't include the finished basement with nearly the same square footage below grade. Lot's of usable space.



The home is fairly original but has new windows, a gas fireplace, fenced in back yard, both off street, and a garage parking spot.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing.



Looking for a 12 month lease, damage deposit starting at equal to one month's rent, and pet friendly with a one time fee.

Solid home in a great location. This home has lots of usable space inside and out. This is a great southwest Denver home directly across the street from Harvey Park. The front living room window has great views of the park. Easy access to Evans and Santa Fe to get downtown, the highway, and that much closer to the foothills. Cool local spots like The Hanger and great amenities like Vasa fitness within a very short drive.