Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:41 PM

21426 E 55th Plaza

21426 East 55th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21426 East 55th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Get ready to be amazed by the spacious layout of this home. As you enter you will love the huge family room with tons of natural light! The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. Just off the kitchen is the private patio with a fully fenced yard. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft that is the perfect place for a game room. Just down the hall is the the master suite with its own private bathroom. There are also two other nicely sized bedrooms, a full bath as well as a laundry room featuring a full sized washer and dryer. This one will not last!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21426 E 55th Plaza have any available units?
21426 E 55th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21426 E 55th Plaza have?
Some of 21426 E 55th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21426 E 55th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
21426 E 55th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21426 E 55th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 21426 E 55th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 21426 E 55th Plaza offer parking?
No, 21426 E 55th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 21426 E 55th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21426 E 55th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21426 E 55th Plaza have a pool?
No, 21426 E 55th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 21426 E 55th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 21426 E 55th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 21426 E 55th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21426 E 55th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
