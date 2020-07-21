21426 E 55th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym game room on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Get ready to be amazed by the spacious layout of this home. As you enter you will love the huge family room with tons of natural light! The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. Just off the kitchen is the private patio with a fully fenced yard. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft that is the perfect place for a game room. Just down the hall is the the master suite with its own private bathroom. There are also two other nicely sized bedrooms, a full bath as well as a laundry room featuring a full sized washer and dryer. This one will not last!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com