All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2130 W Custer Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2130 W Custer Place
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

2130 W Custer Place

2130 West Custer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2130 West Custer Place, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Great 3/1 bath remodeled ranch! New kitchen! Great yard! READY!! - Wow! Our latest ranch had been renovated complete and is ready for you to call home.

Located at 2130 W Custer Pl, Denver, CO 80223 in Athmar Park.

This home offers:

3 bedrooms
1 bathroom
A gorgeous remodeled kitchen
Fridge, range, dishwasher
Eat in breakfast nook
Sliding glass doors let abundant light into the home
Large picture windows in living room
Hardwood floors
New paint
Single car garage detached
Large back and front lawn
Covered porch
Storage shed
This home is a gem and ready for you to move in!

Tour this beauty today! Interested in applying, we look for the following from our adult applicants:

-Income verification meeting 3x the rent amount per month.
-Government issued photo ID
-No felonies or evictions within the last 7 years
-No violent misdemeanors last 7 years
-No bancruptcies last 3 years
-Decent to good credit (do you pay your bills on time?)

Email, text, or call today to set up a tour!!
Kyle.gephart@realatlas.com
513-502-7085

(RLNE2317202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 W Custer Place have any available units?
2130 W Custer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 W Custer Place have?
Some of 2130 W Custer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 W Custer Place currently offering any rent specials?
2130 W Custer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 W Custer Place pet-friendly?
No, 2130 W Custer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2130 W Custer Place offer parking?
Yes, 2130 W Custer Place offers parking.
Does 2130 W Custer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 W Custer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 W Custer Place have a pool?
No, 2130 W Custer Place does not have a pool.
Does 2130 W Custer Place have accessible units?
No, 2130 W Custer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 W Custer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 W Custer Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University