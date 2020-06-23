All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

2130 Julian Street

2130 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
internet access
A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, with covered patio and updated appliances included. Plenty of off street parking in back on private lot. Very close to Highlands shops and eateries. Easy access to I-25. Great quiet and safe neighborhood, with nearby park, only 2 blocks away. Gas Stove. Will not come furnished with anything shown in pictures, except for appliances i.e. Dish washer, Microwave, Refrigerator/Freezer, Clothes Washer & Dryer.

Can be made wheelchair accessible.

Utilities Not Included but listed below for your convenience
Water -15$/mo
Electric - 90$/mo
Internet - 70$/mo (Comcast Ready)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Julian Street have any available units?
2130 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Julian Street have?
Some of 2130 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Julian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Julian Street does offer parking.
Does 2130 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 2130 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Julian Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2130 Julian Street has accessible units.
Does 2130 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.
