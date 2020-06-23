2130 Julian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking internet access

A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, with covered patio and updated appliances included. Plenty of off street parking in back on private lot. Very close to Highlands shops and eateries. Easy access to I-25. Great quiet and safe neighborhood, with nearby park, only 2 blocks away. Gas Stove. Will not come furnished with anything shown in pictures, except for appliances i.e. Dish washer, Microwave, Refrigerator/Freezer, Clothes Washer & Dryer.



Can be made wheelchair accessible.



Utilities Not Included but listed below for your convenience

Water -15$/mo

Electric - 90$/mo

Internet - 70$/mo (Comcast Ready)