2130 Julian Street

Amenities
A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, with covered patio and updated appliances included. Plenty of off street parking in back on private lot. Very close to Highlands shops and eateries. Easy access to I-25. Great quiet and safe neighborhood, with nearby park, only 2 blocks away. Gas Stove. Will not come furnished with anything shown in pictures, except for appliances i.e. Dish washer, Microwave, Refrigerator/Freezer, Clothes Washer & Dryer.
Can be made wheelchair accessible.
Utilities Not Included but listed below for your convenience
Water -15$/mo
Electric - 90$/mo
Internet - 70$/mo (Comcast Ready)