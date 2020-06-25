All apartments in Denver
2124 E 17th Ave Apt 9

2124 East 17th Avenue
Location

2124 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted top floor unit with tons of light in a historic building. This airy condo has new carpets, wood floor in the living room, in window A/C and ceiling fans. Each bedroom has a large closet and there is additional storage in the second bedroom and in the entrance hallway. The spacious kitchen has plenty of pantry space opening through glass doors to the main living area. Amazing central location, directly across the street to Vine St. Tavern, lots of restaurants and bars along 17th and Colfax. East High School and City Park are a short walk away. The Tattered cover, Sie Film Center and The Fillmore are very close by. Easy and frequent public transport and bike lanes to downtown Denver. Pets considered with $350 per pet deposit.

Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of Denver's most vibrant and exciting neighborhoods, call Oliver today for more information at (630) 390-6650 or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

