2124 E 17th Ave Apt 9

Freshly painted top floor unit with tons of light in a historic building. This airy condo has new carpets, wood floor in the living room, in window A/C and ceiling fans. Each bedroom has a large closet and there is additional storage in the second bedroom and in the entrance hallway. The spacious kitchen has plenty of pantry space opening through glass doors to the main living area. Amazing central location, directly across the street to Vine St. Tavern, lots of restaurants and bars along 17th and Colfax. East High School and City Park are a short walk away. The Tattered cover, Sie Film Center and The Fillmore are very close by. Easy and frequent public transport and bike lanes to downtown Denver. Pets considered with $350 per pet deposit.



