Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

2112 Glenarm Place

2112 Glenarm Place · (303) 947-7860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Call your place home in this Historic Denver Neighborhood. This is a rare property for Lease in a beautiful Clements Historic District at the edge of
downtown Denver. The 1887 Victorian residence has just recently been restored with some great modern features, but of course keeping all the historic
charm and Victorian beauty. As you enter the home you will be greeted with a spacious floor plan and oversized living and dining room. You may notice
the historic textured wall paper now painted white, which gives it that modern touch, but don't feel shy to touch it. As you walk through you will see
the remodeled bathroom that again still keeps the history to perfection. The kitchen is pampered with new cabinets and butcher block countertops and
all NEW appliances. this opens to a spacious sunroom with all new windows and French door, not to mention a spacious laundry room with brand new
washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom of your dreams which includes a sitting room with fire place
and another renovated sunroom with window to window views. Additionally Upstairs are 2 more Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom. Only 2 blocks from Polaris Elementary, 4 blocks from Downtown Denver and 3 blocks
from the brick sidewalks of Uptown Square with plenty of exceptional dining options. Not to mention Benedict Fountain Park! Please contact the listing

agent for lease information. Please view the 3D Matterport Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Glenarm Place have any available units?
2112 Glenarm Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Glenarm Place have?
Some of 2112 Glenarm Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Glenarm Place currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Glenarm Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Glenarm Place pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Glenarm Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2112 Glenarm Place offer parking?
No, 2112 Glenarm Place does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Glenarm Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Glenarm Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Glenarm Place have a pool?
No, 2112 Glenarm Place does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Glenarm Place have accessible units?
No, 2112 Glenarm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Glenarm Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Glenarm Place has units with dishwashers.
