2112 Glenarm Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Call your place home in this Historic Denver Neighborhood. This is a rare property for Lease in a beautiful Clements Historic District at the edge of

downtown Denver. The 1887 Victorian residence has just recently been restored with some great modern features, but of course keeping all the historic

charm and Victorian beauty. As you enter the home you will be greeted with a spacious floor plan and oversized living and dining room. You may notice

the historic textured wall paper now painted white, which gives it that modern touch, but don't feel shy to touch it. As you walk through you will see

the remodeled bathroom that again still keeps the history to perfection. The kitchen is pampered with new cabinets and butcher block countertops and

all NEW appliances. this opens to a spacious sunroom with all new windows and French door, not to mention a spacious laundry room with brand new

washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom of your dreams which includes a sitting room with fire place

and another renovated sunroom with window to window views. Additionally Upstairs are 2 more Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom. Only 2 blocks from Polaris Elementary, 4 blocks from Downtown Denver and 3 blocks

from the brick sidewalks of Uptown Square with plenty of exceptional dining options. Not to mention Benedict Fountain Park! Please contact the listing



agent for lease information. Please view the 3D Matterport Tour.