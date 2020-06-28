All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 21064 E 49th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
21064 E 49th Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

21064 E 49th Ave

21064 East 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21064 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Beautiful Green Valley Ranch home with 3 car garage!!!** - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home available in desirable Green Valley Ranch!!
This amazing home comes with great curb appeal, mature trees, green lawn and a hard to find 3 car garage! When you walk in you are greeted by soaring 2 story ceilings, plush carpets throughout, a functional living room, additional family room with gas fireplace, a separated dining room, and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! You'll have plenty of room to spread out with the oversized master bedroom (with 5-piece master bath!), 3 more additional bedrooms, 2 baths, and your very own laundry room! Enjoy the summertime in your huge fully fenced back yard with large wood deck, concrete patio, and a concrete pad that's perfect for shooting some hoops!!! (Oh, and the basketball hoop is included!!)

**Don't miss out on the chance to call this home. Give us a call today to schedule your tour!!! **

Additional Lease Terms:
*12-month lease term
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Deposit Required
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21064 E 49th Ave have any available units?
21064 E 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21064 E 49th Ave have?
Some of 21064 E 49th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21064 E 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21064 E 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21064 E 49th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21064 E 49th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 21064 E 49th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21064 E 49th Ave offers parking.
Does 21064 E 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21064 E 49th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21064 E 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 21064 E 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21064 E 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21064 E 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21064 E 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21064 E 49th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University