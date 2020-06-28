21064 E 49th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

**Beautiful Green Valley Ranch home with 3 car garage!!!** - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home available in desirable Green Valley Ranch!!

This amazing home comes with great curb appeal, mature trees, green lawn and a hard to find 3 car garage! When you walk in you are greeted by soaring 2 story ceilings, plush carpets throughout, a functional living room, additional family room with gas fireplace, a separated dining room, and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! You'll have plenty of room to spread out with the oversized master bedroom (with 5-piece master bath!), 3 more additional bedrooms, 2 baths, and your very own laundry room! Enjoy the summertime in your huge fully fenced back yard with large wood deck, concrete patio, and a concrete pad that's perfect for shooting some hoops!!! (Oh, and the basketball hoop is included!!)



**Don't miss out on the chance to call this home. Give us a call today to schedule your tour!!! **



Additional Lease Terms:

*12-month lease term

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Deposit Required

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107961)