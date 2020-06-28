21064 E 49th Ave

Amenities
**Beautiful Green Valley Ranch home with 3 car garage!!!** - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home available in desirable Green Valley Ranch!!
This amazing home comes with great curb appeal, mature trees, green lawn and a hard to find 3 car garage! When you walk in you are greeted by soaring 2 story ceilings, plush carpets throughout, a functional living room, additional family room with gas fireplace, a separated dining room, and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! You'll have plenty of room to spread out with the oversized master bedroom (with 5-piece master bath!), 3 more additional bedrooms, 2 baths, and your very own laundry room! Enjoy the summertime in your huge fully fenced back yard with large wood deck, concrete patio, and a concrete pad that's perfect for shooting some hoops!!! (Oh, and the basketball hoop is included!!)
**Don't miss out on the chance to call this home. Give us a call today to schedule your tour!!! **
Additional Lease Terms:
*12-month lease term
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Deposit Required
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5107961)