2101 Quitman St

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580



A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views. Perfectly for safer-from-home working and luxury active living. Only minutes from downtown Denver with easy access to I-70 (mountains) and I-25 (Boulder, DTC, airport). Perfectly situated in Denver's hottest area steps from Sloan's Lake Park and its recreation areas, marina, and 3-mile recreation path. Perfect for staying active and social distancing. Easy bike ride to Highlands, Tennyson, the Alamo Draft House, Starbucks, Sloan's Tap and Burger, the Lake House, and Little Man Ice Cream.



Wonderfully designed with full wall windows throughout. Custom built to maximize light, views, and privacy. Lives like a large single family residence. High end kitchen with cherry cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, eating bar, private terraces and office space in every room, and luxurious six piece master bath. You will be amazed by how nice this house is.

