Denver, CO
2101 Quitman St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2101 Quitman St

2101 Quitman Street · (303) 513-2265
Location

2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4400 · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580

A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views. Perfectly for safer-from-home working and luxury active living. Only minutes from downtown Denver with easy access to I-70 (mountains) and I-25 (Boulder, DTC, airport). Perfectly situated in Denver's hottest area steps from Sloan's Lake Park and its recreation areas, marina, and 3-mile recreation path. Perfect for staying active and social distancing. Easy bike ride to Highlands, Tennyson, the Alamo Draft House, Starbucks, Sloan's Tap and Burger, the Lake House, and Little Man Ice Cream.

Wonderfully designed with full wall windows throughout. Custom built to maximize light, views, and privacy. Lives like a large single family residence. High end kitchen with cherry cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, eating bar, private terraces and office space in every room, and luxurious six piece master bath. You will be amazed by how nice this house is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133580
Property Id 133580

(RLNE5813142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Quitman St have any available units?
2101 Quitman St has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Quitman St have?
Some of 2101 Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Quitman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Quitman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Quitman St is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Quitman St offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Quitman St does offer parking.
Does 2101 Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Quitman St have a pool?
No, 2101 Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 2101 Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Quitman St has units with dishwashers.
