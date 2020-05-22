2100 16th Street, UNIT 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby

Location and opportunity in this easy living urban contemporary loft! 1 BR/1 BA, 888 sq ft, in the heart of Denver with 10 ft ceilings, exposed ducts, floor to ceiling windows, great natural light and polished concrete floors. Gourmet kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite countertops, under counter lighting, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range and an island that can serve as a breakfast bar. Floor plan offers a spacious living room, separate dining area that leads to the covered balcony and SW facing view. Master bedroom features large closet, private 5-piece master bath with double sinks and soaking tub. Central-AC. There is a washer/dryer in unit, ample storage and RESERVED PARKING SPOT with private storage room in secure underground garage. The Promenade Lofts building is attached to the Millennium Bridge giving you the convenience to walk out your front door onto the top of the bridge. This is city living at it's best! Rent includes gas, heat, water, sewer, trash/recycling, exterior maintenance, snow removal, security entrance, lobby and bike racks. Across the street from the bike/walking paths of Confluence Park/Commons Park and a short walk to Whole Foods, pubs, restaurants, RTD/light rail station, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, Mile High Stadium or the 16th Street Mall. Pets okay pending approval and deposit. No-Smoking. Available immediately!