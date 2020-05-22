All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2100 16th Street, UNIT 305
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

2100 16th Street, UNIT 305

2100 16th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 16th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Location and opportunity in this easy living urban contemporary loft! 1 BR/1 BA, 888 sq ft, in the heart of Denver with 10 ft ceilings, exposed ducts, floor to ceiling windows, great natural light and polished concrete floors. Gourmet kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite countertops, under counter lighting, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range and an island that can serve as a breakfast bar. Floor plan offers a spacious living room, separate dining area that leads to the covered balcony and SW facing view. Master bedroom features large closet, private 5-piece master bath with double sinks and soaking tub. Central-AC. There is a washer/dryer in unit, ample storage and RESERVED PARKING SPOT with private storage room in secure underground garage. The Promenade Lofts building is attached to the Millennium Bridge giving you the convenience to walk out your front door onto the top of the bridge. This is city living at it's best! Rent includes gas, heat, water, sewer, trash/recycling, exterior maintenance, snow removal, security entrance, lobby and bike racks. Across the street from the bike/walking paths of Confluence Park/Commons Park and a short walk to Whole Foods, pubs, restaurants, RTD/light rail station, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, Mile High Stadium or the 16th Street Mall. Pets okay pending approval and deposit. No-Smoking. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 have any available units?
2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 have?
Some of 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 offers parking.
Does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 have a pool?
No, 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 does not have a pool.
Does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 have accessible units?
No, 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 16th Street, UNIT 305 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University